Juarez and Chivas face off this weekend on Matchday 4 of the Liga MX 2022 Torneo Clausura. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this Mexican League game in the US.

Juarez vs Chivas: Date, Time, and TV channel in the US for Liga MX 2022 Clausura

Following the first international break of the year, the Liga MX resumes its course for an eventful weekend of Matchday 4 action. Juarez host Chivas in the fourth round of the 2022 Clausura, find out here the date and kick-off time of the game. To watch it in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Tuca Ferretti's boys return home aiming to continue on winning ways. Last time out, Juarez defeated Atletico San Luis to grab their second triumph in three games (L1). However, the visitors won't make things easy.

Guadalajara will make the trip to Ciudad Juarez hoping to get back on track early in the tournament. Marcelo Michel Leaño's side got off to a weak start to the Mexican League (W1 D1 L1), sharing the points with Queretaro on Matchday 3. Will Chivas claim all three points to take off in the competition?

Juarez vs Chivas: Date

Juarez and Chivas Guadalajara will face each other on Saturday, February 5 at Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez on Matchday 4 of the Liga MX 2022 Torneo Clausura. Last time they met last year, the points were shared in an eventful 2-2 draw.

Juarez vs Chivas: Time by State in the US

ET: 10 PM

CT: 9 PM

MT: 8 PM

PT: 7 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Juarez vs Chivas

The game to be played between Juarez and Chivas Guadalajara will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDNxtra, TUDN App, TUDN USA, and Univision.