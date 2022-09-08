Juarez and Monterrey will face-off for Matchday 14 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. Find out how to watch or live stream this game in the US, the match information,

Monterrey will visit FC Juarez for Matchday 14 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including how to watch the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds. This game will available to watch and live stream on fuboTV (Free Trial) in the US.

FC Juarez are one of four teams that have won only two games so far in the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. In fact, in their last five games, FC Juarez have won just once. And, the team managed by Hernan Cristiante will most likely be out of the reclassification playoffs at the end of the regular season.

On the other side, Monterrey are of the most powerful teams in this year's Mexican league. In fact, since Matchday 4, Rayados started an unbeaten streak that still stands. Also, in their last five games, Monterrey have a record of 3 wins and 2 draws.

Juarez vs Monterrey: Match Information

Date: Friday, September 9, 2022

Time: 10:05 PM (ET)

Location: Benito Juarez Olympic Stadium in Juarez, Mexico

Juarez vs Monterrey: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

Juarez vs Monterrey: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Since the 2019 Torneo Apertura, Juarez have won two times to Monterrey at the Benito Juarez Stadium. However, the history tells that Rayados still out best the Mexican-border team with one more win. In fact, the match with most goals between these two sides was a 6-1 win by Monterrey as the visiting team.

How to watch Juarez vs Monterrey in the US

This 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura game for Matchday 14 between Juarez and Monterrey will be played on Friday, September 9 at 10:05 PM (ET).

Juarez vs Monterrey: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have set their predictions for Liga MX matchup. According to BetMGM, Monterrey are most likely to win this game with +110 odds. While, Juarez are the underdogs with +240 odds to win as visitors. A draw would make a +220 payout.

