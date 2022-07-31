Although Jules Kounde had agreed to terms with Chelsea, Barcelona rushed in and snatched him away, signing him away from Sevilla. Here, find out his reported earnings per hour, day, week, month, and year with the Blaugrana.

Barcelona outbid Chelsea for the second week in a row, this time for Jules Kounde, as part of the ongoing drama in the transfer market. In the middle of July, speculations circulated that the English side and Sevilla had reached an agreement on a transfer for the French defender.

There have been rumors floating about the 23-year-old for a while, and at the end of the month, rumors surfaced out of Spain saying that a deal had been done between the Blues and the player. But as with Raphinha, the player's choices won out in the end.

Eventually, it was Barcelona who finally confirmed that they had reached an agreement with the talented player after weeks of back-and-forth, ending yet another transfer saga this summer.

Jules Kounde's contract with Barcelona

A five-year deal has been struck between Jules Kounde and Barcelona. Both parties were tight-lipped about the sale's financial terms, although media estimates put the total at €50 million plus another €10 million in variables.

His decision to join Barcelona came after a chat with Xavi, in which the Spanish manager convinced him that he and Ronald Araujo would be a formidable tandem for the Catalan club. Despite a €65 million bid from Chelsea, the Blaugrana rushed in and grabbed the Frenchman all thanks to Xavi Hernandez.

How much does Jules Kounde make a week?

According to the Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Kounde will receive €6 million a year. Through this arrangement, the player will be essentially tied down until 2027, receiving earnings that are flexible enough to accommodate the club's financial condition without violating the new salary scale that will go into effect this summer.

Taking into account his base €6 million annual salary, the experienced winger would earn about €500,000 per month or €115,000 a week. That would make it nearly €23,000 a day, or around €2,800 per hour, or €116 per minute.