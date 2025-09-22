Trending topics:
Kylian Mbappe breaks silence on Ousmane Dembele’s 2025 Ballon d’Or triumph

Ousmane Dembele capped a historic season with PSG by clinching the 2025 Ballon d'Or. Following the ceremony, his compatriot and friend, Kylian Mbappe, eagerly broke his silence to offer his thoughts on the award.

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid and Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain.
© Florencia Tan Jun/Claudio Villa/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid and Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain.

After a turbulent stint at Barcelona marked by frequent injuries, Ousmane Dembele‘s future seemed uncertain. Yet, his move to Paris Saint-Germain has revitalized his career, culminating in him winning the coveted 2025 Ballon d’Or injury-free. His transformation didn’t go unnoticed, as Kylian Mbappe, both his compatriot and friend, to address the topic publicly, drawing significant attention from fans and analysts alike.

In a heartfelt Instagram story, Kylian Mbappe quickly reached out to congratulate his friend and compatriot, Ousmane Dembele, on securing the 2025 Ballon d’Or. The Real Madrid standout shared a sincere message, stating, “It’s all about emotions, bro. You deserve 1000 times more.”

From prodigy to paradox, Mbappe’s career started with Ballon d’Or aspirations at just 16. Fast forward ten years and the prestigious trophy remains out of reach. Meanwhile, Ousmane Dembele, once seen as a likely candidate for decline, defied expectations by securing the coveted award first. Their contrasting journeys highlight both the unpredictable nature and the enduring intrigue of elite soccer.

Amid strong competition from Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, Ousmane Dembele emerged as the frontrunner for the Ballon d’Or. His pivotal role in PSG‘s triumph in the UEFA Champions League and three additional titles underscored his immense value. Demonstrating remarkable form, Dembele netted 35 goals and recorded 16 assists across 53 matches, ranking him fourth in total goal contributions.

PSG star Ousmane Dembele smiling

Ousmane Dembele #10 of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates scoring a goal.

How did the top 5 of the 2025 Ballon d’Or look after Dembele’s stunning victory?

Ousmane Dembele clinched the 2025 Ballon d’Or, edging out formidable contenders Mohamed Salah, Raphinha, Vitinha, and Lamine Yamal. Initially, the Egyptian appeared to be the favorite, but his team’s early exit from the Champions League tarnished his prospects. Same as Lamine and Raphinha encountered similar setbacks despite their stellar seasons. Nonetheless, all secured spots in the top five of this prestigious award’s rankings.

Ousmane Dembele wins Ballon d’Or at 28: How many had Messi and Ronaldo won at his age?

#Player’s name
1.Ousmane Dembele
2.Lamine Yamal
3.Vitinha
4.Mohamed Salah
5.Raphinha
daniel villar pardo
Daniel Villar Pardo
