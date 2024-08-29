Las Palmas vs Real Madrid: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 3

Real Madrid will visit Las Palmas in a Matchday 3 clash of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether you're tuning in on TV or streaming it live in your country.

Las Palmas host Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid in a Matchday 3 clash of the 2024/2025 La Liga season, and we’ve got you covered with all the essential details. Whether you’re planning to tune in via traditional TV or streaming services, this preview provides everything you need to know, from venue information to live viewing options in your country.

[Watch Las Palmas vs Real Madrid live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Real Madrid rebounded strongly from a disappointing draw against Mallorca on Matchday 1 with a convincing 3-0 victory over Real Valladolid, securing four points in their opening two matches. The Merengues, determined to challenge for the top spot, are eyeing a move closer to Barcelona, who currently lead the standings with a perfect nine points.

Next up, Kylian Mbappe‘s team, face Las Palmas, a team struggling at the bottom of the table with just one point from a draw and a loss. With Las Palmas looking to climb out of the relegation zone, Real Madrid will see this as an excellent opportunity to secure another three points and keep the pressure on their title rivals.

Las Palmas vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:30 PM

Australia: 5:30 AM (August 30)

Bangladesh: 3:30 AM (August 30)

Canada: 3:30 PM

France: 9:30 PM

Germany: 9:20 PM

India: 1:00 AM (August 30)

Indonesia: 3:30 AM (August 30)

Ireland: 8:30 PM

Italy: 9:30 PM

Malaysia: 3:30 AM (August 30)

Mexico: 1:30 AM (August 30)

Netherlands: 9:30 PM

Nigeria: 8:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

South Africa: 9:30 PM

Spain: 9:30 PM

UAE: 11:30 PM

UK: 8:30 PM

USA: 3:30 PM (ET)

Alberto Moleiro of Las Palmas – IMAGO / CordonPress

Las Palmas vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Canada: TSN+, TSN2

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany

India: GXR World

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1

Italy: DAZN Italy

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport, Ziggo Sport 2

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now Startimes, Sports Life, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, Startimes Sports Life, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV, M+ LALIGA TV 2, LaLiga TV, Bar HD

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports French

UK: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Advertisement