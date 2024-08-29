Las Palmas vs Real Madrid: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 3

Las Palmas host Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid in a Matchday 3 clash of the 2024/2025 La Liga season, and we’ve got you covered with all the essential details. Whether you’re planning to tune in via traditional TV or streaming services, this preview provides everything you need to know, from venue information to live viewing options in your country.
Real Madrid rebounded strongly from a disappointing draw against Mallorca on Matchday 1 with a convincing 3-0 victory over Real Valladolid, securing four points in their opening two matches. The Merengues, determined to challenge for the top spot, are eyeing a move closer to Barcelona, who currently lead the standings with a perfect nine points.
Next up, Kylian Mbappe‘s team, face Las Palmas, a team struggling at the bottom of the table with just one point from a draw and a loss. With Las Palmas looking to climb out of the relegation zone, Real Madrid will see this as an excellent opportunity to secure another three points and keep the pressure on their title rivals.
Las Palmas vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 4:30 PM
Australia: 5:30 AM (August 30)
Bangladesh: 3:30 AM (August 30)
Canada: 3:30 PM
France: 9:30 PM
Germany: 9:20 PM
India: 1:00 AM (August 30)
Indonesia: 3:30 AM (August 30)
Ireland: 8:30 PM
Italy: 9:30 PM
Malaysia: 3:30 AM (August 30)
Mexico: 1:30 AM (August 30)
Netherlands: 9:30 PM
Nigeria: 8:30 PM
Portugal: 8:30 PM
South Africa: 9:30 PM
Spain: 9:30 PM
UAE: 11:30 PM
UK: 8:30 PM
USA: 3:30 PM (ET)
Las Palmas vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Canada: TSN+, TSN2
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany
India: GXR World
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1
Italy: DAZN Italy
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport, Ziggo Sport 2
Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now Startimes, Sports Life, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, Startimes Sports Life, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Spain: Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV, M+ LALIGA TV 2, LaLiga TV, Bar HD
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports French
UK: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes