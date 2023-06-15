Latvia vs Turkey: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream Euro 2024 Qualifiers in your country

Latvia will receive Turkey at Skonto Stadium in Riga on Friday, June 16, 2023, in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Group D Matchday 2 soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.

This will be their eighth overall meeting. As expected, Turkey are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on two occasions so far. Latvia have claimed just one victory to this day, and a great number of four matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent duel took place on October 11, 2021, and it ended in a 2-1 win for the Turkish players in the World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time in the qualification stage for the 2024 European Championship.

Latvia vs Turkey: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (Next day)

Brazil:3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Denmark: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:00 AM (Next day)

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Latvia: 9:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

How to watch Latvia vs Turkey in your country

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

France: L’Equipe Web

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport OTT 3

Greece Nova Sports 4

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

International: UEFA.tv

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport OTT 3

Latvia: Viaplay Latvia

Nigeria: SuperSport OTT 3

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV6

South Africa: SuperSport OTT 3

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK

United States: VIX+