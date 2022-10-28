Lecce and Juventus will clash off on Saturday at Stadio Via del Mare in the 12th round of the 2022-23 Serie A season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Juventus will travel to Lecce to face US Lecce at Stadio Via del Mare on Matchday 12 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on Paramount+ in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.

This will be their 33rd league meeting. No surprises here as Juventus have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 20 games so far; Lecce have celebrated four times to this day, and eight matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on June 26, 2020, when the game ended in a 4-0 Juventus win in an International Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.

Lecce vs Juventus: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 3:00 AM (Sunday)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Cameroon: 5:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)

Costa Rica: 10:00 AM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Ecuador: 12:00 PM

Egypt: 6:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 4:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Iran: 7:30 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 6:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 11:00 AM

Japan: 1:00 AM

Kenya: 7:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Morocco: 5:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 5:00 AM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Qatar: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM

Senegal: 4:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 12:00 AM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

South Korea: 1:00 AM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

Tanzania: 7:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:00 PM

Tunisia: 4:00 PM

Uganda: 6:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Lecce vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN3 Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4, Star+

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: ESPN Norte, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN3

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

India: Voot Select

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

Iran: STARZPLAY

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App

Israel: ONE2

Italy: SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona, DAZN

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Korea Republic: SPOTV ON 2

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Puerto Rico: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Qatar: STARZPLAY

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360

Spain: #Vamos

Sweden: C More Sweden, Discovery+, C More Fotball

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 8, Blue Sport 2

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Tunisia: STARZPLAY

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App

United States: Paramount+