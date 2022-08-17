The USMNT captain and top star has his days numbered at Chelsea according to many sources with Juventus and Manchester United being the most interested parties.

Christian Pulisic has been at the center of many rumors over the last two seasons, the 23-year-old USMNT star has battled injuries and inconsistent form to play in 117 games and score 25 goals for Chelsea in three seasons.

According to various reports across Europe at the moment Pulisic has possible loan offers from various clubs including Juventus, Manchester United, AC Milan, Newcastle United, and Atlético de Madrid. In the last few hours, it has been Juventus and Manchester United which seem like the most likely of destinations for the American.

Here is a breakdown of what is being reported and what chances Juventus and Manchester United have of signing the promising American. For Pulisic it could be a much-needed fresh start as he has been reduced to two substitute appearances at Chelsea at the start of the season.

Where will Christian Pulisic play next?

Reporter Andy Mitten has stated that Pulisic could be a loan target of Manchester United and that the American, who loves the Premier League, is up for the move. The question is now, would moving to Manchester United on loan be beneficial for Pulisic? Aside from the playing time, which he needs for the World Cup, Manchester United has dropped both of their league matches to start the season and is in the middle of turmoil for the better part of three years now.

Juventus has also been rumored as a destination with reports out of Italy stating the USMNT captain has already spoken to Weston McKennie about the prospects of moving. At Juventus, Pulisic would face competition for playing time, but Juventus has a more structured squad and with the injury to Angel di Maria to start the season a loan to Serie A and to Juventus could be a much better move for the American than the Red Devils. With Weston McKennie there it could also be a smoother transition as McKennie is one of the most popular players in the squad and highly valued by the manager Massimiliano Allegri.

The rest of the pack of rumors seem farfetched, a loan to Newcastle looks like a last-minute move than something Pulisic would consider right now. AC Milan has been thrown into the mix, and while interesting nothing concrete has surfaced and seems more like a rumor than actual possibility.

Atlético de Madrid is another club that has Pulisic in their sights but again on loan. Atlético de Madrid have been a major player in La Liga under Diego Simeone and would be a landing spot where the American would get immediate playing time.

At Chelsea despite his up’s and down’s Pulisic has won three championships at the club none bigger than the UEFA Champions League back in 2019/2020.