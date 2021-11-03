Leipzig and PSG will clash again at Red Bull Arena for Matchday 4 of Group A of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Leipzig vs PSG: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US for 2021/22 UEFA Champions League

Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain will face each other again at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Group Stage on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 4:00 PM (ET). Here you will find when and how to watch this exciting Group A Matchday 4 game in the US.

This will be their sixth overall meeting. No surprises here as Paris Saint-Germain are favorites in head-to-head clashes, emerging victorious in three of their previous duels, RB Leipzig has triumphed in two matches so far, and no games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 19, 2021, when the French side salvaged a late 3-2 thriller win at home in Paris in their first Group A encounter. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year in the UEFA Champions League 2021-2022 campaign.

Leipzig vs PSG: Date

The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Group A Matchday 4 game between Leipzig and PSG will be played on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

Leipzig vs PSG: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Leipzig vs PSG for 2021/22 UEFA Champions League

The game to be played between Leipzig and PSG on the fourth matchday of the UEFA Champions League Group A will be broadcast on TUDN.com, Univision, Univision NOW, TUDNxtra, TUDN USA, TUDN App, Paramount+ in the United States.