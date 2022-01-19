Leon and Atlas clash off on Thursday at Estadio León for the postponed first round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Check out how to watch or live stream this Mexican League game free in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Leon and Atlas will face each other at the Estadio León in León, in the first round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura tournament on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 10:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this rescheduled Torneo Clausura Round 1 soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US. If you want to watch it live from the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 23rd overall meeting. Expectedly, Leon are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 13 occasions so far; Atlas have grabbed a triumph only five times to this day, and the remaining four matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on December 12, 2021, when the Red-and-Blacks became the 2021 Liga MX Apertura champions thanks to a 4-3 win on aggregate in the Playoffs Finals. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022 Liga MX Clausura.

Leon vs Atlas: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio León, León

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Leon vs Atlas: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Leon vs Atlas: Storylines

Leon have gone off to a neutral start of the new Liga MX Clausura. They managed to draw 1-1 against Tijuana in the second round. Meanwhile, Atlas opened the season on a high, having emerged victorious over Atletico San Luis with a final result of 1-0.

The Green Bellies currently sit in 11th place in Liga MX with one point in one match so far. On the other hand, Los Rojinegros are placed four positions above them, in seventh place of the Liga MX table with three points won in one game in the 2022 Clausura.

These opponents don’t have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to October 12, 2001, and it ended in a thrilling 4-1 Atlas victory in the 2001 Liga MX Apertura. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either one of the clubs will grab the three points in the postponed match of Round 1.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Leon vs Atlas in the U.S.

The 2022 Liga MX Clausura Matchday 1 postponed game between Leon and Atlas, to be played on Thursday, at Estadio León in León, will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) in the United States. Other options include TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision.

Leon vs Atlas: Predictions And Odds

The odds are slightly in favor of Leon. FanDuel see them as the minimal favorites to grab their first win this season and they have given them +115 odds. The away side Atlas, have +240 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in a +210 payout.

FanDuel Leon +115 Tie +210 Atlas +240

* Odds via FanDuel