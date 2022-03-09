Club Leon will host Tigres UANL for Matchday 10 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. Here, check out the match information: when, where and how to watch it in the United States.

Leon vs Tigres: Date, time and TV Channel for Matchday 10 Of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in the US

Club Leon and Tigres UANL will face each other for Matchday 10 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. The visitors will try to maintain their good record in the league. Here, check out the match information, such as date and time. You can watch it in the US on fuboTV (free-trial).

The hosts are coming to this match winning their last encounter against Juarez (1-0). Leon are currently in the fifth place of the standings with 15 points so far, and they have won three of their last four matches.

On the other hand, Tigres UANL won four of their last five matches, after drawing 2-2 with Cruz Azul in Round 8. They couldn’t play Matchday 9 due to the Queretaro tragedy. However, they are still in the third place of the table.

Club Leon vs Tigres UANL: Date

Club Leon and Tigres UANL will face each other on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at the Estadio Leon. They met for the last time for the Apertura 2021 semifinals, with Leon winning 2-1 in the second leg.

Club Leon vs Tigres UANL: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV Channel in the US and to watch or live stream Club Leon vs Tigres UANL

The match between Club Leon and Tigres UANL for Matchday 10 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura to be played Saturday, March 12, 2022 will be available for broadcast in the United States on fuboTV (free-trial), Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com.