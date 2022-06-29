It won't be long before Lionel Messi has to return to training with PSG, meanwhile, the captain of the Argentine national team enjoys his vacations with family and friends.

Vacations are the glory for everyone, to have time to rest, relax and not think about responsibilities. Soccer players often look forward to their vacations with great enthusiasm. The seasons are becoming more and more demanding, and athletes have very little time to rest, which is why during their vacations, they try to do what they can't do during the year.

Soccer players usually vacation in places far from urbanization. It is understandable they look for quietness and peace. Lionel Messi and Cesc Fabregas are all currently holidaying in Ibiza, Spain. Both remain close friends having grown up together as part of Barcelona's youth set-up.

Messi and Fabregas are staying with their families in a €300,000 per week house-share. The mansion is on a private island - Isla Sa Ferradura in Ibiza's Bay of San Miguel. According to AS, the house has six bedrooms, a gym, a 20-meter swimming pool, and 22 staff members to help with anything they may require. They also have at their disposal a €10,000-a-day yacht. But Messi and his friends don't stay only on the house.

Lionel Messi partying with Antonela and friends

Lionel Messi partied with former teammates Fabregas and Luis Suarez and their partners last June 27. The group of friends went partying at the Ushuaia Ibiza Beach Hotel, one of the island's most renowned electronic music parties. The main DJ of the night was David Guetta, and both Messi and Antonela shared pictures on Instagram of the group.

On June 24, the captain of the Argentina national team turned 35 years old, and his former Barcelona teammates also attended. The PSG star celebrated his birthday in Sa Ferradura - just off the north coast of the Spanish island. Later at night, Messi celebrated with his teammates of the Argentine national team.