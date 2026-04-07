Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami drop multiple spots in Concacaf ranking after early Champions Cup exit

The year 2026 has not started according to plan for Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami. After a bruising 3–0 season-opening loss to LAFC, the Herons were bounced in the first round of the Champions Cup by Nashville SC, leading to a significant drop in their Concacaf standing.

Before the tournament kicked off, Inter Miami held the No. 3 spot in the region. However, following the conclusion of the Round of 16, Concacaf updated its official rankings, revealing that Miami has fallen to seventh place with 1,238 points.

Nashville’s elimination of Messi’s squad was a massive shock, as Inter Miami entered the competition as heavy favorites. Concacaf officially labeled the result as “The Biggest Upset,” a victory that propelled Nashville up seven positions into the top 10, landing them in eighth place with 1,277 points.

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The Concacaf top 10: Who leads the region?

The battle at the summit sees defending champions Cruz Azul (1,271 pts) reclaiming the No. 1 spot from Liga MX winners Toluca (1,265 pts). Seattle Sounders remain the highest-ranked MLS side, rounding out the podium in third place (1,254 pts).

LAFC (1,251) and Club America (1,247) both climbed two spots to claim fourth and fifth place, respectively, following strong Round of 16 victories. Meanwhile, Tigres UANL (1,239) slipped one position despite advancing to the Champions Cup quarterfinals.

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Inter Miami have officially dropped four positions in the latest Concacaf rankings, landing just behind the top Mexican clubs. Meanwhile, Nashville SC (1,227) and CD Guadalajara (1,220) both surged into the top ten, securing the eighth and ninth spots, respectively, and Columbus Crew (1,219) clings to the 10th spot after sliding two positions.

Messi looking to bounce back in MLS

The Champions Cup was Inter Miami’s primary target for 2026, but the early exit has shifted all pressure onto their MLS campaign. Despite the tournament heartbreak, Messi has been in vintage form to start the domestic season, netting five goals in fivematches and leading the team to three victories.

Currently sitting in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, the Herons trail leaders Nashville by just two points. With the continental trophy out of reach, the Herons are now fully focused on defending the MLS Cup.