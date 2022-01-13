Liverpool and Brentford will clash off at Anfield Stadium in the 22nd round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Find out here when the derby game will be played and how to watch it in the US and Canada.

Liverpool will face Brentford at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool in the 22nd round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Here you will find when and how to watch this English Premier League soccer match in the US. If you are in the United States, you can watch the game on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), while you can tune in on DAZN in Canada.

This will be their 12th first division meeting. Interestingly, Liverpool are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on four occasions so far; Brentford have grabbed a triumph three times to this day, and the remaining four matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on September 25, 2021, when the game ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw in the 2021/2022 Premier League. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Liverpool vs Brentford: Date

The 2021-22 Premier League Round 22 game between Liverpool and Brentford will be played on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool.

Liverpool vs Brentford: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Liverpool vs Brentford in Premier League 2021-22

The English game to be played between Liverpool and Brentford on Matchday 22 of the Premier League 2021/22 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). Other options include USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.