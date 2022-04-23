Liverpool and Everton will clash off on Sunday at Anfield in the 34th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Check out how to watch or live stream the Merseyside derby in the United States and Canada, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Liverpool and Everton will face off at Anfield in Liverpool on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 11:30 AM (ET), in the 34th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Premier League Merseyside derby match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game online. If you want to watch it from the US, go to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), while if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

This will be their 60th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Liverpool have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in a total of 25 games so far; Everton have celebrated a victory only 10 times to this day, and the remaining 24 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on December 1, 2022, when the Reds won a 1-4 thriller in the 2021/2022 Premier League. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Liverpool vs Everton: Match Information

Date: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Time: 11:30 AM (ET)

Location: Anfield, Liverpool

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the US, DAZN in Canada

Liverpool vs Everton: Times by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

Liverpool vs Everton: Storylines

Liverpool have recently been in a good form in the Premier League. In their last five fixtures, they managed to triumph four times while drawing once (WWWDW). Meanwhile, Everton have been in a similar form, also emerging victorious in two of the last five matches. In addition, they have managed to lose twice, and draw one (WLLWD).

The Reds currently sit in second place in the Premier League with 76 points in 32 matches so far. On the other hand, the Toffees are placed 15 positions below them, in 17th place of the Premier League table with 29 points won in 31 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to October 13, 1894, and it ended in a 3-0 victory for Everton in the League Division One. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 34.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Liverpool vs Everton in the U.S.

The 2021-22 Premier League Round 34 Merseyside derby game between Liverpool and Everton, to be played on Sunday at the Anfield in Liverpool, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. Other options are USA Network, Telemundo. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.

Liverpool vs Everton: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Liverpool. PointsBet see them as the obvious favorites and thus, they have given them -625 odds to grab a win in Matchday 34. The away side Everton have a whopping +1400 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in an equally impressive +600 payout.

PointsBet Liverpool -625 Tie +600 Everton +1400

* Odds via PointsBet