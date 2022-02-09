Liverpool and Leicester will clash off on Thursday at Anfield in the 24th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game in the United States and Canada, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Liverpool and Leicester will face off at Anfield in Liverpool on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 2:45 PM (ET), in the 24th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Premier League soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game online. If you want to watch it from the US, go to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), while if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

This will be their 32nd EPL meeting. No surprises here as Liverpool have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in a total of 16 games so far; Leicester have celebrated a victory only nine times to this day, and the remaining six matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on January 12, 2022, when the Blues narrowly won a 1-0 thriller victory in the 2021/2022 Carabao Cup Semi-Finals. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Liverpool vs Leicester: Match Information

Date: Thursday, February 10, 2022

Time: 11:45 PM (ET)

Location: Anfield, Liverpool

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the US, DAZN in Canada

Liverpool vs Leicester: Times by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Liverpool vs Leicester: Storylines

Liverpool have recently been in a neutral form in the Premier League. In their last five fixtures, they managed to triumph twice, draw twice, and suffer one loss (DLDWW). Meanwhile, Leicester have been in a similar form, also emerging victorious in two of the last five matches. In addition, they have managed to lose twice, and draw one (WLWLD).

The Reds currently sit in second place in the Premier League with 48 points in 22 matches so far. On the other hand, the Foxes are placed eight places below them, in 10th place of the Premier League table with 26 points won in 20 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to November 9, 1895, and it ended in a 3-1 victory for Liverpool in the League Division Two. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 24.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Liverpool vs Leicester in the U.S.

The 2021-22 Premier League Round 24 game between Liverpool and Leicester, to be played on Thursday at the Anfield in Liverpool, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. Other options are UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, USA Network. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.

Liverpool vs Leicester: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Liverpool. FanDuel see them as the obvious favorites and thus, they have given them -470 odds to grab a win in Matchday 24. The away side Leicester have a whopping +1000 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in an equally impressive +600 payout.

FanDuel Liverpool -470 Tie +600 Leicester +1000

* Odds via FanDuel