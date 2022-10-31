Liverpool and Napoli will face each other for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).
The 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage is over, and this Tuesday, November 1, participation in group A will end with the game between these two rivals and Ajax and Rangers. The latter is of less interest, as both teams are eliminated from the round of 16, and for Rangers to take third place from Ajax they would have to win by 6 goals difference.
However, the confrontation between the English team and the Italian team will be much more interesting, not only because they are two big teams in the continent, but also because the leadership of the group is at stake. Napoli have 3 points more than Liverpool, so a tie is enough for them to be leaders. The"Reds", meanwhile, should win by at least 4 gold difference. Difficult, although not impossible.
Liverpool vs Napoli: Kick-Off Time
Liverpool will play against Napoli for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Tuesday, November 1 at Anfield, Liverpool, England.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (November 2)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (November 2)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 11:00 PM
Canada: 4:00 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (November 2)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (November 2)
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM (November 2)
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (November 2)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (November 2)
Nigeria: 9:0 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (November 2)
South Africa: 11:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM (November 2)
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 8:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 10:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 4:00 PM (ET)
Liverpool vs Napoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: City Sports
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 3
Brazil: HBO Max, TNT Brazil
Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
India: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: BT Sport App, RTE 2, BT Sport 3, LiveScore App, RTE Player, BTSport.com
Israel: 5Sport
Italy: Sky Sport 4K, Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Golf
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 1, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal
Qatar: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 6
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Tunisia: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Uganda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: BT Sport 3, BT Sport Ultimate, LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), TUDN USA, TUDN.com, UniMás, Univision NOW, VIX+, TUDN App