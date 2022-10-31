For the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage, Liverpool will receive Napoli. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Liverpool and Napoli will face each other for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).

The 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage is over, and this Tuesday, November 1, participation in group A will end with the game between these two rivals and Ajax and Rangers. The latter is of less interest, as both teams are eliminated from the round of 16, and for Rangers to take third place from Ajax they would have to win by 6 goals difference.

However, the confrontation between the English team and the Italian team will be much more interesting, not only because they are two big teams in the continent, but also because the leadership of the group is at stake. Napoli have 3 points more than Liverpool, so a tie is enough for them to be leaders. The"Reds", meanwhile, should win by at least 4 gold difference. Difficult, although not impossible.

Liverpool vs Napoli: Kick-Off Time

Liverpool will play against Napoli for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Tuesday, November 1 at Anfield, Liverpool, England.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (November 2)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (November 2)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 11:00 PM

Canada: 4:00 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (November 2)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (November 2)

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM (November 2)

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (November 2)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (November 2)

Nigeria: 9:0 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (November 2)

South Africa: 11:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM (November 2)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 4:00 PM (ET)

Liverpool vs Napoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: City Sports

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 3

Brazil: HBO Max, TNT Brazil

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

India: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: BT Sport App, RTE 2, BT Sport 3, LiveScore App, RTE Player, BTSport.com

Israel: 5Sport

Italy: Sky Sport 4K, Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Golf

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 1, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Qatar: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 6

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Tunisia: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: BT Sport 3, BT Sport Ultimate, LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), TUDN USA, TUDN.com, UniMás, Univision NOW, VIX+, TUDN App

