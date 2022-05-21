Liverpool and Wolverhampton will clash off on Sunday at Anfield in the final 38th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game for free in the United States and Canada, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2021-22 Premier League in the US and Canada

The last round of the 2021-22 Premier League season will see Liverpool and Wolverhampton meet at Anfield in Liverpool. Every aspect of this possible Premier League title-decider soccer match is covered here, including the match information and stats, as well as how to watch or stream the game for free online in the US and Canada. It's available on DAZN in Canada.

Their 16th EPL encounter will take place on Tuesday. There are no surprises here, as Liverpool have won 12 of their head-to-head clashes against Wolverhampton Wanderers thus far; they have suffered only one loss, and the other two matches have resulted in a tie each.

At Wolverhampton's Molineux Stadium, the Reds won their most recent match with a simple 1-0 on December 4, 2021. As they meet again in the Premier League season of 2021/2022, it promises to be an even more thrilling encounter that could eventually make Liverpool the new champions.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton: Match Information

Date: Sunday, May 22, 2021

Time: 11:00 PM (ET)

Location: Anfield, Liverpool

Live Stream: DAZN in Canada

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton: Times by State in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton: Storylines

Liverpool have been in a great form in the Premier League. In their last five fixtures, they have won four times while drawing once (WWDWW). Meanwhile, Wolverhampton have been in bad form recently, as they have not won once in their last five games. In addition to that, they have managed to lose three times and draw twice (LLDLD).

The Reds currently sit in second place in the Premier League with 89 points in 37 matches so far. On the other hand, the Wolves are placed six positions below them, in eighth place of the Premier League table with 51 points won in 37 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to September 29, 1894, when the game ended in a 3-0 Wolverhampton victory in the 1894/95 First Division. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 38.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Liverpool vs Wolverhampton in the U.S.

The 2021-22 Premier League Round 38 game between Liverpool and Wolverhampton, to be played on Sunday at the Anfield in Liverpool, will be broadcast NBC, USA Network, Telemundo, Universo, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, Peacock. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton: Predictions And Odds

The odds are in favor of Liverpool. Caesars see them as the favorites and thus, they have given them -625 odds to grab a win in the final game of the season and hope that City will fail to win. The away side Wolves have a whooping +1800 odds to cause an upset in the last 38th round and put an end to the Reds’ hopes of lifting the title..

Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with the Premier League at Caesars! It has a first-rate customer service center and various promos for their users. Simply sign up!

Caesars Liverpool -625 Wolverhampton +1800

* Odds via Caesars