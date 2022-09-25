Macedonia and Bulgaria will face each other on Sunday at National Arena Todor Proeski on Matchday 6 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League League C Group 4. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in different parts of the world.

Macedonia willl host Bulgaria at the National Arena Todor Proeski in Skopje on Matchday 6 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Monday, September 26, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this League C Group 4 soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, you can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial), and on FuboTV Canada and DAZN if you are in Canada.

This will be their ninth overall meeting. Interestingly, Bulgaria are the firm favorites in head-to-head matches, having emerged victorious on four occasions so far; Macedonia have celebrated only two wins to this day. The remaining two matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on June 2, 2022, and it ended in a thrilling 1-1 draw in Bulgaria in their first duel. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year, again in the Nations League.

Macedonia vs Bulgaria: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (AEST) (Tuesday)

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

France: 8:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Russia: 9:45 PM (MSK)

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sudan: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

US: 2:45 PM (ET)

Macedonia: 8:45 PM

Bulgaria: 8:45 PM

Macedonia vs Bulgaria: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN, FuboTV Canada

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 2

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2

Portugal: Match Player

Russia: Okko Sport

Sudan: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

UK: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 2

US: FuboTV (free trial), ViX

Macedonia: MRT Play, MRT1

Bulgaria: BNT 1, BNT News App, BNT 3, bnt.bg