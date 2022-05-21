Manchester City and Aston Villa will clash off on Sunday at Etihad Stadium in the final 38th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game for free in the United States and Canada, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Manchester City will play Aston Villa in the last round 38 of the 2021-22 Premier League season at Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Every aspect of this title-deciding Premier League soccer match is covered here, including the pre-match information and stats as well as how to watch or stream the game for free in the US and Canada. Online live streaming is available in the United States on fuboTV (free 7-day trial), as well as in Canada on DAZN.

This will be the 44th meeting of the EPL. In head-to-head meetings, Manchester City have won 27 games; Aston Villa City have triumphed just seven times, and the other nine matches have resulted in a tie, thus there are no shocks.

They last met on December 1, 2021, when the Citizens came from behind to win 2-1 at Birmingham's Villa Park. This time around, they'll face off for the second time in the season to determine whether the Citizens will become the 2021/2022 Premier League champions.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa: Match Information

Date: Saturday, May 7, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM (ET)

Location: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the US, DAZN in Canada

Manchester City vs Aston Villa: Times by State in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

Manchester City vs Aston Villa: Storylines

Manchester City have been in a great form in the Premier League. In their last five fixtures, they have won four times while drawing once (WWWWD). Meanwhile, Aston Villa have been in decent form recently, as they have won two times in their last five games. In addition to that, they have managed to lose twice and draw once (WWLDD).

The Citizens currently sit on top of the Premier League with 90 points in 37 matches so far. On the other hand, Villa are placed 13 positions below them, in 14th place of the Premier League table with 45 points won in 37 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to October 21, 1899, when the game ended in a 2-1 Aston Villa victory in the 1899/90 First Division. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if whether City will lift the league title in Round 38.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Manchester City vs Aston Villa in the U.S.

The 2021-22 Premier League Round 38 game between Manchester City and Aston Villa, to be played on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester City, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include UNIVERSO, USA Network, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of City. Caesars see them as the firm favorites and thus, they have given them -600 odds to grab a win in the final game of the season be crowned the official EPL champions. The away side Aston Villa have a whooping +1600 odds to cause an upset in the last 38th round and spoil their opponent’s celebrations.

Caesars Manchester City -600 Aston Villa +1600

* Odds via Caesars