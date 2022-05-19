Manchester City and Aston Villa will clash off at Etihad Stadium in the final 38st round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Matchday 38 of Premier League 2021-22

Manchester City will host Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium in Manchester in the final 38st round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Here you will find out when and how to watch this English Premier League title-decisive soccer match in the US. For example, if you are in the US, you can watch it online live on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), and in Canada, on DAZN.

This will be their 44th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Manchester City have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 27 games so far; Aston Villa City have celebrated a victory seven times to this day, and the remaining nine matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on December 1, 2021, when the Citizens snatched a thrilling 2-1 win away, at the Villa Park in Birmingham. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa: Date

The 2021-22 Premier League Round 38 game between Manchester City and Aston Villa will be played on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa in Premier League 2021-22

The English match to be played between Manchester City and Aston Villa on the 38st round of the Premier League 2021/22 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options are UNIVERSO, USA Network, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.