Manchester City and Chelsea will clash off at Etihad Stadium in the 22nd round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game in the United States and Canada, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Manchester City and Chelsea are set to face off at Etihad Stadium in Manchester in the 22nd round of the 2021-22 Premier League season on Saturday, January 15, 2021, at 7:30 AM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Premier League soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game online. You can watch it online live on DAZN in Canada.

This will be their jubilee 50th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Chelsea have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in a total of 27 games so far; Manchester City have celebrated a victory 15 times to this day, and the remaining seven matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on September 25, 2021, when the Citizens won narrowly 1-0 away at Stamford Bridge in London. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Manchester City vs Chelsea: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 15, 2021

Time: 7:30 AM (ET)

Location: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Live Stream: DAZN (for Canada)

Manchester City vs Chelsea: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 AM

CT: 6:30 AM

MT: 5:30 AM

PT: 4:30 AM

Manchester City vs Chelsea: Storylines

Manchester City have been in impressive form in the Premier League. In their last five fixtures, they have won all five of their games (WWWWW). Meanwhile, Chelsea have been in disappointing form recently, as they have won just one game in the last five matches. In addition to that, they have managed to draw four times (DDWDD).

The Citizens currently sit on top of the Premier League with 53 points in 21 matches so far. On the other hand, the Blues are placed below them, in second place of the Premier League table with 43 points won in 21 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to September 20, 1992, when the game ended in a simple 1-0 win for the Blues in the 1992-93 Premier League season. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 22.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Manchester City vs Chelsea in the U.S.

The 2021-22 Premier League Round 22 game between Manchester City and Chelsea, to be played on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, will be broadcast on Peacock in the United States, and DAZN in Canada.

Manchester City vs Chelsea: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Manchester City. FanDuel see them as the lone favorites and thus, they have given them -145 odds to grab a win in Matchday 22. The away side, Chelsea, have +400 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in a +280 payout.

FanDuel Manchester City -145 Tie +280 Chelsea +400

* Odds via FanDuel