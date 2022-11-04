Manchester City will face Fulham Matchday 15 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Manchester City vs Fulham: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 Premier League in your country

Manchester City will receive Fulham in a game valid for the Matchday 15 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial), and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada. Here you can check a convenient package of FuboTV for you.

The "Citizens" seek to reach the top of the standings, where at the moment only the Arsenal are. The difference is only 1 point, so with a victory for Manchester City and a tie or defeat for the "Gunners" they could remain leaders. They are coming off a 3-1 win against Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League, so they want to continue at this level.

Fulham are having a great season so far, getting 19 points from 13 games. Although at first it was thought that they would fight not to be relegated, now they are fighting for qualification positions in the international cups. Right now they would be qualifying for the Conference League, and of course they want to stay there.

Manchester City vs Fulham: Kick-Off Time

Manchester City will play against Fulham for the Matchday 15 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Saturday, November 5 at the City of Manchester Stadium in Manchester, England.

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 1:00 AM (November 6)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Cameroon: 4:00 PM

Canada: 11:00 AM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 9:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Ecuador: 10:00 AM

Egypt: 5:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 10:00 PM

Iran: 6:30 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 AM

Japan: 12:00 AM (November 6)

Kenya: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 3:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 3:00 AM (November 6)

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Qatar: 6:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Senegal: 3:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

South Korea: 12:00 AM (November 6)

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

Tanzania: 6:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 11:00 AM

Tunisia: 4:00 PM

Uganda: 6:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 11:00 AM (ET)

Manchester City vs Fulham: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina , Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports 1

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro , GUIGO , ESPN , Star+

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark , TV3+ HD

Ecuador: ESPN, Star+

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2

India: Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, K24 TV, SuperSport MaXimo 2

South Korea: SPOTV ON

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport 2 NZ, Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: DStv App , MáXimo 360 , SuperSport GOtv Football , SuperSport MaXimo 2 , SuperSport Premier League

Spain: DAZN , DAZN 2 , Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD

United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK

USA: FuboTV (free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC , NBC Sports App , UNIVERSO NOW , Telemundo Deportes En Vivo , UNIVERSO , USA Network

