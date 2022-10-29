Manchester United will receive West Ham in a game valid for the Matchday 14 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Sling TV.
The locals Manchester United seek to continue climbing positions in this Premier League to be among the first four and to be able to qualify for the next UEFA Champions League (something they could not achieve last season). They are lucky that one of their direct rivals, Chelsea, lost 4-1 against Brighton and won would be only 1 behind Newcastle.
On the West Ham side, they come from beating Bournemouth 2-0 last Matchday, which has allowed them to move a little further away from the bottom of the standings. Of course, if they lose again they could get closer to the dreaded relegation zone, so they need at least a draw to stay away.
Manchester United vs West Ham: Kick-Off Time
Manchester United will play against West Ham for the Matchday 14 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Sunday, October 30 at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.
Argentina: 1:15 PM
Australia: 2:15 AM (October 31)
Bangladesh: 10:15 PM
Belgium: 5:15 PM
Brazil: 1:15 PM
Cameroon: 5:15 PM
Canada: 12:15 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 10:15 AM
Croatia: 5:15 PM
Denmark: 5:15 PM
Ecuador: 11:15 AM
Egypt: 6:15 PM
France: 5:15 PM
Germany: 5:15 PM
Ghana: 4:15 PM
India: 9:45 PM
Indonesia: 11:15 PM
Iran: 7:45 PM
Ireland: 4:15 PM
Israel: 6:15 PM
Italy: 5:15 PM
Jamaica: 11:15 AM
Japan: 1:15 AM (October 31)
Kenya: 7:15 PM
Malaysia: 12:15 AM (October 31)
Mexico: 10:15 AM
Morocco: 4:15 PM
Netherlands: 5:15 PM
New Zealand: 4:15 AM (October 31)
Nigeria: 5:15 PM
Norway: 5:15 PM
Poland: 5:15 PM
Portugal: 4:15 PM
Qatar: 7:15 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:15 PM
Senegal: 4:15 PM
Serbia: 5:15 PM
Singapore: 12:15 AM (October 31)
South Africa: 6:15 PM
South Korea: 1:15 AM (October 31)
Spain: 5:15 PM
Sweden: 5:15 PM
Switzerland: 5:15 PM
Tanzania: 7:15 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 12:15 PM
Tunisia: 4:15 PM
Uganda: 7:15 PM
UAE: 6:15 PM
UK: 4:15 PM
United States: 12:15 PM (ET)
Manchester United vs West Ham: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Play Sports 1
Brazil: ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, Star+
Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: Paramount+
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: V Sport Ultra HD, See, Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN
Egypt: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Canal+ France, Free
Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
India: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 3 Asia, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DEATH
Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Nigeria: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premier League
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App
Spain: DAZN 1, DAZN, Movistar+
Sweden: V Sport Premium, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League, Canal+ France
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1
Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD
USA: Sling TV, SiriusXM FC, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network