Manchester United will face West Ham for Matchday 14 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Manchester United will receive West Ham in a game valid for the Matchday 14 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Sling TV.

The locals Manchester United seek to continue climbing positions in this Premier League to be among the first four and to be able to qualify for the next UEFA Champions League (something they could not achieve last season). They are lucky that one of their direct rivals, Chelsea, lost 4-1 against Brighton and won would be only 1 behind Newcastle.

On the West Ham side, they come from beating Bournemouth 2-0 last Matchday, which has allowed them to move a little further away from the bottom of the standings. Of course, if they lose again they could get closer to the dreaded relegation zone, so they need at least a draw to stay away.

Manchester United vs West Ham: Kick-Off Time

Manchester United will play against West Ham for the Matchday 14 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Sunday, October 30 at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

Argentina: 1:15 PM

Australia: 2:15 AM (October 31)

Bangladesh: 10:15 PM

Belgium: 5:15 PM

Brazil: 1:15 PM

Cameroon: 5:15 PM

Canada: 12:15 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 10:15 AM

Croatia: 5:15 PM

Denmark: 5:15 PM

Ecuador: 11:15 AM

Egypt: 6:15 PM

France: 5:15 PM

Germany: 5:15 PM

Ghana: 4:15 PM

India: 9:45 PM

Indonesia: 11:15 PM

Iran: 7:45 PM

Ireland: 4:15 PM

Israel: 6:15 PM

Italy: 5:15 PM

Jamaica: 11:15 AM

Japan: 1:15 AM (October 31)

Kenya: 7:15 PM

Malaysia: 12:15 AM (October 31)

Mexico: 10:15 AM

Morocco: 4:15 PM

Netherlands: 5:15 PM

New Zealand: 4:15 AM (October 31)

Nigeria: 5:15 PM

Norway: 5:15 PM

Poland: 5:15 PM

Portugal: 4:15 PM

Qatar: 7:15 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:15 PM

Senegal: 4:15 PM

Serbia: 5:15 PM

Singapore: 12:15 AM (October 31)

South Africa: 6:15 PM

South Korea: 1:15 AM (October 31)

Spain: 5:15 PM

Sweden: 5:15 PM

Switzerland: 5:15 PM

Tanzania: 7:15 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:15 PM

Tunisia: 4:15 PM

Uganda: 7:15 PM

UAE: 6:15 PM

UK: 4:15 PM

United States: 12:15 PM (ET)

Manchester United vs West Ham: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Play Sports 1

Brazil: ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, Star+

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: V Sport Ultra HD, See, Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN

Egypt: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Canal+ France, Free

Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

India: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 3 Asia, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DEATH

Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premier League

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App

Spain: DAZN 1, DAZN, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Premium, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League, Canal+ France

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1

Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD

USA: Sling TV, SiriusXM FC, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network

