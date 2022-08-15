Carlos Alcaraz Garfia will play against the local Mackenzie McDonald for the second round of the Cincinnati Master 1000. Here you can find out everything you need to know about this game such as the preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

One of the most followed players this year will start his path in this Cincinnati Master 1000. Carlos Alcaraz Garfia won the eyes of the tennis world showing an immense level despite being only 19 years old. This year he has already won the Master 1000 in Miami and Madrid, so he hopes to repeat it again on American soil.

His rival will be precisely a local player. Mackenzie McDonald has just beaten the Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili 60-6-1 in the first round and hopes to surprise the tough Spaniard, surely counting on the support of the American public in favor of the player from his country.

McDonald vs Alcaraz: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

Time: 2:00 PM (ET)

Location: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

McDonald vs Alcaraz: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

McDonald vs Alcaraz: Storylines

Taking into account that Carlos Alcaraz Garfia is a young player who has been on the circuit relatively recently (despite the fact that his incredible results may lead one to think otherwise), it is not surprising that there are few confrontations against other rivals and Mackenzie McDonald is not the exception.

There is only one precedent and it is from this year, more precisely from the 2022 ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells. On that occasion it was a quiet victory for the Spanish by 6-3 and 6-3 in what would be the round of 64 of that tournament.

How to watch or live stream McDonald vs Alcaraz in the US

The match that Mackenzie McDonald will play against Alcaraz Garfia for the second round of the 2022 Cincinnati Master 1000 this Tuesday, August 16 will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.

McDonald vs Alcaraz: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this tennis match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Alcaraz Garfia is unsurprisingly the favorite with 1.13 odds, while Mackenzie McDonald Garfia has 5.75.

BetMGM Alcaraz Garfia 1.13 McDonald 5.75

*Odds via BetMGM