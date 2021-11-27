Milan and Sassuolo will clash off on Sunday at San Siro Stadium in the 14th round of the 2021-22 Serie A season. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Milan will come against Sassuolo at the San Siro Stadium in Milan on the Matchday 14 of the 2021-22 Serie A season on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at 9:00 AM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Italian league soccer match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game online. If you want to watch it from the US, go to Paramount+ (Free Trial), while if you are in Canada, you can watch it on fuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

This will be their 17th Serie A meeting. There are no surprises here as AC Milan are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on nine occasions so far; Sassuolo have grabbed a triumph five times to this day, and the remaining two matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on April 21, 2021, when the Neroverdi surprised the Rossoneri with a late 2-1 thriller win away in Milan in the 2020/21 Serie A season. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021/2022 Serie A season.

Milan vs Sassuolo: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Time: 9:00 AM (ET)

Location: San Siro, Milan

Milan vs Sassuolo: Times by State in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

Milan vs Sassuolo: Storylines

Milan have been in decent form in this Serie A season. In the last five fixtures, they have drawn only once, lost once, and won three times (LDWWW). Meanwhile, Sassuolo are in decent form as well. They have won twice, lost twice in addition to a lone draw (DLLWW).

The Rossoneri currently sit in second place in Serie A with 32 points in 13 matches so far. On the other hand, the Black and Greens are placed 11 positions below them, in 13th place on the Serie A table with 15 points won in 13 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents don't have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to July 23, 2013, when the game ended in a 2-1 Sassuolo win. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 14.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Milan vs Sassuolo in the U.S. and Canada

The 2021-22 Serie A Round 14 game between Milan and Sassuolo, to be played on Sunday, at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, will be broadcasted on Paramount+ in the United States, and exclusively on fuboTV in Canada.

Milan vs Sassuolo: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Milan. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them -190 odds to go back to winning ways in the season. The away side Sassuolo have a +480 odds to cause an upset in the 14th round, while a tie would result in a +340 payout.

FanDuel Milan 160 Tie +340 Sassuolo +480

* Odds by FanDuel