The PSG will visit Montpellier for Matchday 37 of Ligue 1. Find out here the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream for free in the United States.

In what will be the penultimate game of this Ligue 1, the champion PSG will visit Montpellier this Saturday, May 14. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this Ligue 1 game. In the US, it will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial).

Ligue 1 is coming to an end, and with Messi, Neymar and Mbappe's Paris Saint-Germain as champions, there is little left to fight for. Although, of course, it is always a pleasure to watch this all-star team, who will try to finish as high as possible in the standings with two Matchdays to go before the end of the season.

They have the opportunity to show their best version against a very lackluster Montpellier in this 2021-2022. At this point, they only play to complete the calendar since they do not have any achievable goal: even if they won the remaining two games they would not reach the qualification zone for the Conference League and even if they lost them, they would not be relegated to the second division. However, beating mighty PSG is always an incentive, and Montpellier will go for the feat.

Montpellier vs PSG: Match Information

Date: Saturday, May 14, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier, France

Live Stream: FuboTV

Montpellier vs PSG: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Montpellier vs PSG: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Predictably, the statistics throughout history clearly favor Paris Saint Germain, who have won 30 of the 67 meetings between the two. For their part, Montepellier were able to beat PSG 17 times, and there were also 19 draws.

The last game between the two for Ligue 1 was on Matchday 8 of the current 2021-2022 season, more precisely on September 25, 2021. On that occasion Paris Saint Germain at home beat Montpellier 2-0 with goals from Idrissa Gueye and Julian Draxler.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Montpellier vs PSG in the US

The penultimate game of this Ligue 1 between Montpellier and the champions PSG will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Montpellier vs PSG: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caesars: the PSG are unsurprisingly the favorites with -275 odds, while Montpellier have +700. A tie would finish in a +420 payout.

Caesars Montpellier +700 Tie +420 PSG -275

*Odds via Caesars