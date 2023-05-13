Monza will receive Napoli at Brianteo Stadium in Monza on Matchday 35 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Sunday, May 14, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country
[Watch Monza vs Napoli online free in the US on Fubo]
This will be their second Serie A and 14th overall meeting. No surprises here as Napoli are the firm favorites in head-to-head duels, winning six games so far; AC Monza have celebrated a victory two times to this day, and five matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on August 21, 2022, when it ended in a 4-0 win for the Partenopei at home at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.
Monza vs Napoli: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Australia: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 3:00 PM
Canada: 9:00 AM (ET)
Croatia: 3:00 PM
Denmark: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 4:00 PM
France: 3:00 PM
Germany: 3:00 PM
Ghana: 2:00 PM
Greece: 4:00 PM
India: 7:30 PM
Indonesia: 10:00 PM
Ireland: 2:00 PM
Israel: 4:00 PM
Italy: 3:00 PM
Jamaica: 9:00 AM
Kenya: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Morocco: 3:00 PM
Netherlands: 3:00 PM
New Zealand: 3:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 3:00 PM
Norway: 3:00 PM
Philippines: 10:00 PM
Poland: 3:00 PM
Portugal: 2:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM
Serbia: 3:00 PM
Singapore: 10:00 PM
South Africa: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 3:00 PM
Switzerland: 3:00 PM
UAE: 6:00 PM
UK: 2:00 PM
United States: 9:00 AM (ET)
Monza vs Napoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect
Belgium: Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, Play Sports
Canada: fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: StarTimes App, Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
India: JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Ireland: BT Sport 4, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
Israel: ONE2
Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3, Sporty TV, StarTimes App
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: STARZPLAY
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Football, StarTimes App
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Football, Sporty TV, StarTimes App, MáXimo 360
Sweden: C More Fotball, C More Sweden, Discovery+
Switzerland: Blue Sport 8, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BT Sport 4, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
United States: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, CBS Sports Network