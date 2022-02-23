Napoli and Barcelona will clash off again on Thursday at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in the second leg of the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League Round of 32. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the United States and Canada, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Napoli will meet with Barcelona once again at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 3:00 PM (ET), in the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League Round of 32. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Knockout Round Playoffs Leg 2 soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game online free. If you want to watch it from the US, go to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) and Paramount+ (free trial), while if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

This will be their sixth overall meeting. No surprises here as Barcelona have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in a total of three occasions so far; Napoli are yet to celebrate a victory to this day, and the remaining two matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on February 17, 2022, and it ended in a thrilling 1-1 draw in the first leg played at the Camp Nou in Barcelona. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Europa League campaign.

Napoli vs Barcelona: Match Information

Date: Thursday, February 23, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) and Paramount+ (free trial) in the US, DAZN in Canada

Napoli vs Barcelona: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Napoli vs Barcelona: Storylines

Barcelona ended up in third place of Group E in the UEFA Champions League with seven points in six during the Group Stage. The Blaugrana managed to win two times, draw once and lose three games. Meanwhile, the Neapolitans finished the UEL Group Stage in second place of Group C with 10 points in three games, with three wins, two losses, and one draw.

These opponents don’t have a long history of clashes as their second one dates back to August 8, 2019, and it ended in a 2-1 win for the Catalan side in a Club Friendly. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see which club will progress to the UEFA Europa League last 16.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Napoli vs Barcelona in the U.S.

The 2021-22 UEFA Europa League Round of 32 game return leg between Napoli and Barcelona, to be played on Thursday at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) and Paramount+ (free trial) in the United States. Other options are UniMás, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, Paramount+, TUDN App, Univision NOW. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.

Napoli vs Barcelona: Predictions And Odds

The odds are minimally in favor of Barcelona. BetMGM see them as the slight favorites and thus, they have given them 2.55 odds to go through to the next stage. The home side Napoli, meanwhile, have 2.65 odds to cause an upset and knock the Spanish giants side out of the competition, while a tie would result in a 3.50 payout.

BetMGM Napoli 2.65 Tie 3.50 Barcelona 2.55

* Odds via BetMGM