Necaxa and Club America will face each other today, April 2 at 9:00 PM (ET) for the Matchday 12 of the Liga MX. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this 2021-2022 Liga MX game in the US. You can watch it in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

Two teams whose start was not the best, but who have gradually improved, face each other in this Matchday. On the one hand, the locals, who are already in the Reclassification zone. With 14 points in 11 games, Necaxa aspires to be among the first 4 teams that will go directly to the quarterfinals. The difference with Atlas (currently in 4th position) is 5 points.

On the side of America, although it is true that their performance improved, the very bad start did not allow this improvement to reach them to be among the teams that will play the Reclassification. However, “Las Águilas” are only two points behind Pumas UNAM, so a victory could serve to surpass them, if the “Auriazules” lose their game against FC Juarez.

Necaxa vs Club America: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Victoria Stadium, Aguascalientes, Mexico

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Necaxa vs Club America: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Necaxa vs Club America: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In history these two rivals have faced each other in a total of 36 games. The dominators of the statistics are America, who have won 18 times, while Necaxa did it 11 times. Also, there were 7 draws. The last time they met was on August 1, 2021, with a 2-1 victory for America.

Necaxa vs Club America in the US

The game that will be played today, Saturday April 2 at the Victoria Stadium for the Matchday 12 of Liga MX between Necaxa and Club America will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision.

Necaxa vs Club America: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: America are the favorite with 2.65 odds, while Necaxa have 2.75. A draw would result in a 2.95 payout.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet on this game as well as all of Liga MX games through BetMGM.

BetMGM Necaxa 2.75 Tie 2.95 America 2.65

*Odds via BetMGM