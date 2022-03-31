Tigres UANL will face Tijuana at the Estadio Universitario for the 12th round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch it or live stream free in the US.

Tigres UANL and Tijuana will meet at the Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas de los Garza, in the 12th round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura tournament. Here you will find when and how to watch this exciting Torneo Clausura Matchday 12 game in the US. If you want to watch it live from the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 23rd overall meeting. No surprises here as Tigres are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 12 occasions so far; Club Tijuana have grabbed a triumph just three times to this day, while the remaining seven matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on September 19, 2021, when the Golden-blue ones grabbed a 2-1 away win at the Estadio Caliente in Tijuana in the 2021 Liga MX Apertura. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022 Liga MX Clausura.

Tigres UANL vs Tijuana: Date

The 2022 Liga MX Clausura Matchday 12 game between Tigres UANL and Tijuana will be played on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas de los Garza.

Tigres UANL vs Tijuana: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Tigres UANL vs Tijuana in 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura

The game to be played between Tigres UANL and Tijuana on Matchday 12 of the Torneo Clausura Liga MX 2022, will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) in the United States. Other options include UniMás, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, TUDN App, Univision NOW.