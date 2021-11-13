Netherlands and Norway face each other on Tuesday at De Kuip for the Group G of the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds

Norway will visit the Netherlands at the De Kuip in Rotterdam on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 2:45 PM (ET) in the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here you will find when and how to watch this thrilling Group G Matchday 10 soccer game in the US.

This will be their 22nd overall meeting. No surprises here a the Netherlands are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on nine of the previous occasions so far; Norway have grabbed a triumph five times in the duels to this day, and a great number of even seven matches have ended in a draw.

Their last match was played on September 1, 2021, and it ended in a 1-1 tie in their first meeting in Group G of the 2022 Qatar Qualifiers at the Ylleval Stadion in Olso. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the second time this year, again at the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022.

Netherlands vs Norway: Date

The 2022 European World Cup Qualifiers Group G Matchday 10 game between Netherlands and Norway will be played on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at the De Kuip in Rotterdam.

Netherlands vs Norway: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Netherlands vs Norway for European World Cup Qualifiers 2022

The game to be played between Netherlands and Norway on the 10th matchday of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers, will be broadcast on TUDN App, TUDN.com, ESPN+ in the United States.