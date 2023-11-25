Newcastle United vs Chelsea: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 Premier League in your country

Newcastle United and Chelsea will lock horns in a 2023-2024 Premier League game at St James’ Park. Newcastle have been one of the surprise packages of the Premier League season so far. They are currently in seven place in the table, just one point behind sixth-placed Manchester United.

Newcastle United look solid in the 7th spot, but they lost a recent game against Bournemouth 2-0 in what was the fourth defeat for them so far this season. So far their record is 6-2-4.

Chelsea are trying to climb the standings, they are enjoying a small good streak composed of a victory against Tottenham 4-1 on the road and a recent draw against Manchester City by 4-4.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time

Newcastle United and Chelsea play for the 2023-2024 Premier League on Saturday, November 25 at St. James Park in Newcastle upon Tyne. Chelsea have been inconsistent this season, but they are still a dangerous team. They are currently in ten place in the table, four points behind Newcastle. Mauricio Pochettino’s side will be looking to get their season back on track with a win against Newcastle.

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM November 26

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 5:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

India: 9:00 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 AM

Iran: 7:00 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 PM

Kenya: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 PM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM November 26

Norway: 4:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM

Newcastle United vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 2

Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, DirecTV GO, ESPN, Star+

Canada: Fubo Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

Israel: Sport 2, Sport 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Arena

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Supersport, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport 2 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport OTT 4, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League

Philippines: Setanta Sports

Poland: Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, DAZN Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Singapore: StarHub TV+ 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, DAZN Spain, DAZN 2

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

United States: SiriusXM FC, Peacock