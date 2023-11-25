Newcastle United and Chelsea will lock horns in a 2023-2024 Premier League game at St James’ Park. Newcastle have been one of the surprise packages of the Premier League season so far. They are currently in seven place in the table, just one point behind sixth-placed Manchester United.
[Watch Newcastle United vs Chelsea online in the US on Peacock]
Newcastle United look solid in the 7th spot, but they lost a recent game against Bournemouth 2-0 in what was the fourth defeat for them so far this season. So far their record is 6-2-4.
Chelsea are trying to climb the standings, they are enjoying a small good streak composed of a victory against Tottenham 4-1 on the road and a recent draw against Manchester City by 4-4.
Newcastle United vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time
Newcastle United and Chelsea play for the 2023-2024 Premier League on Saturday, November 25 at St. James Park in Newcastle upon Tyne. Chelsea have been inconsistent this season, but they are still a dangerous team. They are currently in ten place in the table, four points behind Newcastle. Mauricio Pochettino’s side will be looking to get their season back on track with a win against Newcastle.
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM November 26
Belgium: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Egypt: 5:00 PM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 3:00 PM
India: 9:00 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 AM
Iran: 7:00 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Jamaica: 10:00 PM
Kenya: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 PM
Morocco: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 4:00 AM November 26
Norway: 4:00 PM
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM
Serbia: 4:00 PM
South Africa: 5:00 PM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
Switzerland: 4:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM
Newcastle United vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 2
Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, DirecTV GO, ESPN, Star+
Canada: Fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD
Israel: Sport 2, Sport 1
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Arena
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Supersport, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, TOD
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport 2 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport OTT 4, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League
Philippines: Setanta Sports
Poland: Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, DAZN Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Singapore: StarHub TV+ 221 Hub Premier 1
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App
Spain: Movistar+, DAZN Spain, DAZN 2
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
United States: SiriusXM FC, Peacock