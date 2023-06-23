As if things couldn’t get more sticky for Neymar, after having to apologize to his girlfriend over cheating on her on Instagram, now his father is in legal trouble. Neymar de Silva Santos, father of the PSG star, was arrested for an “environmental crime” after allegedly performing “banned” work on Neymar’s mansion in Mangaratiba.

UoL Sport in Brazil has reported that Neymar’s father was arrested after a formal complaint was filed to the police and the arrest was carried out by the Mangaratiba City Hall and the Civil Police.

Following the proper procedure Neymar Sr was released and ordered that he get “more education” on environmental matters. The family was also ordered to pay a fine of $1 million.

Why was Neymar’s dad arrested?

The reason Neymar’s dad was arrested in the first place was because according to reports, he wanted to add an artificial lake in his son’s mansion. The charges from the Brazilian authorities stated that said lake “promotes deforestation, rock breaking and diversion of a river”.

The construction of the lake would have many environmental infractions, the arrest was led by the Mangaratiba Municipal Environment Department. This is the second incident of Neymar’s personal life in the last three days, the other was his social media apology to his pregnant girlfriend Bruna Biancardi for cheating on her.