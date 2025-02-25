Neymar’s shocking answer on why he was never destined to be the GOAT: ‘There is only one King…’

Neymar Jr’s last few years have not gone as he envisioned. Injuries and a controversial exit from Paris Saint-Germain have affected his career. Nevertheless, during his time at FC Barcelona, he reached what many consider his peak. He played a crucial role in Barcelona’s historic comeback against PSG. After leaving the club, many fans claimed he never truly wanted to be the best player in history. Now, Neymar Jr has responded to those claims in a surprising way.

“It’s not that I didn’t want to be king. For me there is only one king: Pele. And well, a lot of things happened. I had many injuries that cost me a lot in my career. God wanted it that way. I have nothing to be sad about. On the contrary, I am very happy with my story, with my life. Everything I dreamed of, I achieved almost everything. I think even more than I dreamed of, so I am very grateful to God for changing the lives of my family and my friends,” stated Neymar Jr on The Gregf’s Youtube channel.

Neymar’s words reflect a career of brilliance overshadowed by setbacks. From his early days at Santos to his record-breaking transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, the Brazilian forward was once seen as the heir to soccer’s throne. His dribbling, flair, and decisive moments cemented his place among the world’s best, but persistent injuries often kept him from reaching his full potential.

The Brazilian star also stated that, in his eyes, the only true King of soccer is Pele. This reaffirmed his deep connection to his Brazilian roots. He expressed gratitude for his career, saying he achieved far more than he ever imagined.

Brazil’s Neymar celebrates during the 2026 World Cup qualifier match between Brazil and Bolivia at the Olympic Stadium of Para in Belem, capital of the State of Para, Brazil, on Sept. 8, 2023.

His trophy collection speaks for itself. Neymar has won league titles in Brazil, Spain, and France. He also secured a Champions League, a Copa Libertadores, a Confederations Cup, an Olympic gold medal with the national team, among others. These accomplishments highlight his undeniable impact on the sport.

Neymar Jr has already set his next career goal

Neymar Jr knows that the only missing piece in his career is a World Cup title with Brazil. He became the national team’s all-time leading scorer and has already shined on the world stage. Now, he wants to elevate his status to that of a true legend in Brazilian soccer. To achieve this, he understands that winning at least one World Cup is essential.

“My last shot, my last chance (on FIFA World Cup 2026). I’m going to do everything I can to make it happen. I want to be there, I’m going to give my maximum, to work very hard to be together with my Brazilian national team,” stated Neymar Jr on CNN.

To achieve this, he must first regain his top form. His priority is rebuilding confidence after dealing with long-term injuries. With his contract set to expire in June, Fabrizio Romano reports that he could seek one last opportunity in European soccer. A return to the highest level would help him prepare for what could be his final World Cup.

