Northern Ireland and Italy face each other on Monday at Windsor Park for the Group C of the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Northern Ireland and Italy will clash off at Windsor Park in Belfast on Monday, November 15, 2021, at 2:45 PM (ET) in the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this decisive Group C Matchday 8 soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US.

This will be their 11th overall meeting. No surprises here as Italy are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on seven occasions so far; Northern Ireland have won only once to this day, while the remaining two matches have ended in a draw.

Their last match was played on March 25, 2021, and it ended in a 2-0 win for the Azzurri in their first meeting in Group C of the 2022 Qatar Qualifiers. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the second time this year, again at the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022.

Northern Ireland vs Italy: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 14, 2021

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Windsor Park, Belfast

Northern Ireland vs Italy: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Northern Ireland vs Italy: Storylines

Northern Ireland have been in decent form in the qualifying group so far. In their last five games, they have two wins, two losses and one draw (WLLDW). Meanwhile, Italy have also been doing good, emerging victorious twice in their last five matches. In addition, they have three draws (DWDDW).

Roberto Mancini’s side currently sit on top of the Group C table with 15 points in seven games so far. On the other hand, Northern Ireland are placed two places below them, in third place in Group C with eight points won after seven matches.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to April 25, 1957, and it ended in a 1-0 Italy win in the 1958 World Cup Qualifiers. Thanks to this exciting Matchday 8 clash, we will see if the Azzurri manage to secure a direct spot at Qatar 2022.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Northern Ireland vs Italy in the U.S.

The 2022 European World Cup Qualifiers Group C Matchday 8 game between Northern Ireland and Italy, to be played on Monday, at Windsor Park, Belfast, will be broadcast on TUDN.com, ESPN+, TUDNxtra, TUDN App in the United States.

Northern Ireland vs Italy: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Italy. FanDuel see them as the clear favorites to qualify directly from the Group C top position, and thus, they have given them -430 odds. The home side Northern Ireland, meanwhile, have a whopping +1100 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in an equally impressive +480 payout.

FanDuel Northern Ireland +1100 Tie +480 Italy -430

* Odds by FanDuel