Liverpool will visit Nottingham Forest in a game valid for the Matchday 13 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Sling TV.

Following their victory over Manchester City, Liverpool seem to have woken up from a long slumber. Something that they undoubtedly demonstrated in their game against West Ham, who won 1-0 without shining, but being precise. Beyond their bad start to the season, they continue to be candidates in all the competitions they play and little by little they are returning to their best version.

Now they also have the chance to obtain their third victory in a row since their rivals are the weakest team of the season. The expected return of Nottingham Forest (a historic team) to the Premier League would be a happy event for their fans. However, so far they have not been able to demonstrate the level necessary to remain in the category, occupying the last place. They definitely need to get points.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time

Nottingham Forest will play against Liverpool for the Matchday 13 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Saturday, October 22 at the City Ground Stadium in Nottingham, England.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming

