Liverpool will visit Nottingham Forest in a game valid for the Matchday 13 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Sling TV.
Following their victory over Manchester City, Liverpool seem to have woken up from a long slumber. Something that they undoubtedly demonstrated in their game against West Ham, who won 1-0 without shining, but being precise. Beyond their bad start to the season, they continue to be candidates in all the competitions they play and little by little they are returning to their best version.
Now they also have the chance to obtain their third victory in a row since their rivals are the weakest team of the season. The expected return of Nottingham Forest (a historic team) to the Premier League would be a happy event for their fans. However, so far they have not been able to demonstrate the level necessary to remain in the category, occupying the last place. They definitely need to get points.
Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time
Nottingham Forest will play against Liverpool for the Matchday 13 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Saturday, October 22 at the City Ground Stadium in Nottingham, England.
Argentina: 8:30 AM
Australia: 9:30 PM
Bangladesh: 6:30 PM
Belgium: 1:30 PM
Brazil: 8:30 AM
Cameroon: 12:30 PM
Canada: 7:30 AM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 6:30 AM
Croatia: 1:30 PM
Denmark: 1:30 PM
Ecuador: 6:30 AM
Egypt: 1:30 PM
France: 1:30 PM
Germany: 1:30 PM
Ghana: 11:30 AM
India: 9:00 PM
Indonesia: 6:30 PM
Iran: 3:00 PM
Ireland: 12:30 PM
Israel: 2:30 PM
Italy: 1:30 PM
Jamaica: 6:30 AM
Japan: 8:30 PM
Kenya: 2:30 PM
Malaysia: 7:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Morocco: 12:30 PM
Netherlands: 1:30 PM
New Zealand: 11:30 PM
Nigeria: 12:30 PM
Norway: 1:30 PM
Poland: 1:30 PM
Portugal: 1:30 PM
Qatar: 2:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 2:30 PM
Senegal: 11:30 AM
Serbia: 2:30 PM
Singapore: 7:30 PM
South Africa: 1:30 PM
South Korea: 8:30 PM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Sweden: 1:30 PM
Switzerland: 1:30 PM
Tanzania: 2:30 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 7:30 AM
Tunisia: 11:30 AM
Uganda: 2:30 PM
UAE: 1:30 PM
UK: 12:30 PM
United States: 7:30 AM (ET)
Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: Play Sports, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1
Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, ESPN, GUIGO, Star+
Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: Paramount+
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: V Sport Ultra HD, TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: ESPN, Star+
Egypt: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
India: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports English
Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
South Korea: SPOTV ON
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League, V Sport Ultra HD
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia
Senegal: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: 232 Hub Premier 2, 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: Movistar+, DAZN, DAZN 1
Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv
Tunisia: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, TalkSport Radio UK
USA: Sling TV, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO, nbcsports.com