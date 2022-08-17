Pachuca play Club America for the Matchweek 9 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.2

Pachuca are ready to play against Club America in Matchweek 9 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This game will be held at Estadio Hidalgo on August 17, 2022 at 10:05 PM (ET). The home team wants to take advantage of the visitors’s bad beat to win. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Pachuca are the 5th best team in the standings, they recently won a game against a big favorite like Tigres UANL at home, and before that victory the team tied a game against Chivas on the road.

Club America are still in a favorable position to reach the playoffs but their record fo 3-1-3 is still dismal for them who are considered big favorites. The last two weeks were consecutive wins for Club America.

Pachuca vs Club America: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Time: 10:05 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Hidalgo, Pachuca de Soto, Mexico.

Pachuca vs Club America: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

Pachuca vs Club America: Storylines

Pachuca cannot afford to lose this game as they could lose their spot in the standings, Puebla has 12 points like them. In the last five games Pachuca's record is good with three draws, one loss and a recent victory against Tigres UANL 2-0. Pachuca have three wins and a draw at home. The team is scoring an average of 2.25 goals at home.

Club America have three losses on the road with only one recent victory against Pumas UNAM 3-0, and before that game they won at home against FC Juarez 2-1. The team won three of the last five games but lost two in a row against underdog Tijuana and Club Leon.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Pachuca vs Club America in the U.S.

Pachuca vs Club America: Predictions And Odds

Pachuca are home favorites with 2.05 odds that will pay $205 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong record but the visitors are favorites to take the lead. Club America are underdogs with 3.50 odds. The draw is offered at 3.30 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX pick is: Pachuca 2.05.

BetMGM Pachuca 2.05 Draw / Totals 3.30 / 2.5 Club America 3.50

* Odds via BetMGM.