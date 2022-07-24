Pachuca play Pumas UNAM today for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Pachuca are ready to play against Pumas UNAM in the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This game will be held at Estadio Hidalgo today, July 24, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). The home team doesn't want to lose games, but the visitors need a win. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Pachuca are one of the big favorites of the 2022 Apertura Tournament just like they were last season. So far the team has three perfect weeks into the current season with a recent draw against Mazatlan at home.

Pumas UNAM also have a perfect record after only three weeks but the first two weeks were tied for them. The only win for the team so far was during matchweek 3 against Necaxa.

Pachuca vs Pumas UNAM: Match Information

Date: Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Hidalgo, Pachuca de Soto, Mexico.

Pachuca vs Pumas UNAM: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Pachuca vs Pumas UNAM: Storylines

Pachuca tied a recent game against Mazatlan 1-1 at home but that game was supposed to be easy against an underdog that didn't pose any danger to Pachuca. But during the game Mazatlan scored the first goal at the 46th minute and it was not until the 93rd minute that Pachuca were able to score the equalizer.

Pumas UNAM have a perfect record after three weeks, two draws one against Tijuana 1-1 at home and another on the road against Club Leon 3-3. Pumas most recent game was against Necaxa, the game was tough and Pumas barely scored a goal to win in the 18th minute, otherwise the game was highly defensive.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Pachuca vs Pumas UNAM in the U.S.

Pachuca vs Pumas UNAM: Predictions And Odds

Pachuca are favorites at home to win this game with 1.62 odds that will pay $162 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong record but the visitors’ record is good as well. Pumas UNAM are underdogs with 4.50 odds. The draw is offered at 3.60 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Pachuca 1.62.

BetMGM Pachuca 1.62 Draw / Totals 3.60 / 2.5 Pumas UNAM 4.50

* Odds via BetMGM.