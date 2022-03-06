Pachuca play Tigres UANL for the Matchweek 9 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Pachuca are ready to play against Tigres UANL in Matchweek 9 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will be held at Estadio Hidalgo on March 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM (ET). Two streaks collide with full power. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Pachuca have a winning streak since February 5, 2022 of four wins and one draw, the most recent game was a 1-0 victory against atlas on the road in what was Pachuca's third consecutive victory.

Tigres UANL have only one loss in the 2022 Clausura Tournament against Puebla, the other results are wins and draws. Tigres UANL's most recent game was a 2-2 draw against Cruz Azul at home.

Pachuca vs Tigres UANL: Match Information

Date: Sunday, March 6, 2022.

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Hidalgo, Pachuca de Soto, Mexico.

Pachuca vs Tigres UANL: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Pachuca vs Tigres UANL: Storylines

Pachuca have a high goal average in their last three wins at 2.33 goals per game, and the team's defense is solid as a brick wall. The recent victory against Atlas 1-0 on the road once again proved that Pachuca is one of the best teams in the 2022 Clausura Tournament. Pachuca's home record in the second phase of Liga MX is positive with two wins and one draw, their last game at home was a winner against Mazatlan 3-1.

Tigres UANL also have a recent winning streak with five wins and a draw against Cruz Azul. The team opened the second phase of Liga MX with a draw and a loss against Puebla, but after those mediocre results Tigres UANL started to win games. After this game Tigres play Leon on the road and Monterrey at home.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Pachuca vs Tigres UANL in the U.S.

Pachuca vs Tigres UANL: Predictions And Odds

Pachuca are favorites to win at home but the visitors could be considered favorites as they have a similar winning streak to the home team. Tigres UANL know how to win on the road and they have the necessary offensive attack to win or tie this game.



