Panama and Qatar will face each other this Saturday, July 8 for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinal. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream free in your country.
[Watch Panama vs Qatar online free in the US on Fubo]
As anticipated, Panama emerged as the leaders of their group, showcasing their strength and quality. While Costa Rica were expected to be a strong contender for the top spot, they did not deliver an outstanding performance, allowing Panamanians to deservedly claim the group’s leadership.
Now, the Panama team sets its sights on reaching the semifinals, and their next obstacle is Qatar, who had an almost miraculous qualification in their last match, defeating Mexico 1-0. This victory secured their spot in the quarterfinals, and they now aim to continue surprising by overcoming Panama and advancing to the semifinals.
Panama vs Qatar: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 8:00 PM
Brazil: 8:00 PM
Canada: 7:00 PM
Croatia: 1:00 AM (July 9)
Denmark: 1:00 AM (July 9)
Germany: 1:00 AM (July 9)
Israel: 2:00 AM (July 9)
Jamaica: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 5:00 PM
Netherlands: 1:00 AM (July 9)
Norway: 1:00 AM (July 9)
Panama: 6:00 PM
Poland: 1:00 AM (July 9)
Portugal: 12:00 AM (July 9)
Qatar: 2:00 AM (July 9)
Serbia: 1:00 AM (July 9)
Spain: 1:00 AM (July 9)
Sweden: 1:00 AM (July 9)
Switzerland: 1:00 AM (July 9)
UK: 12:00 AM
United States: 7:00 PM (ET)
Panama vs Qatar: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
Israel: Sports 3
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean
Mexico: ViX
Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1
Panama: ViX, Star+, ESPN North
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Fight, Polsat Sport Extra
Portugal: Sports TV1
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Spain: LaLiga Sports TV
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK
USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com, FOX Sports App, ViX, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, Univision NOW, TUDN Radio.