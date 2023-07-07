Panama vs Qatar: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free online 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup in your country

Panama and Qatar will face each other this Saturday, July 8 for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinal. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream free in your country.

[Watch Panama vs Qatar online free in the US on Fubo]

As anticipated, Panama emerged as the leaders of their group, showcasing their strength and quality. While Costa Rica were expected to be a strong contender for the top spot, they did not deliver an outstanding performance, allowing Panamanians to deservedly claim the group’s leadership.

Now, the Panama team sets its sights on reaching the semifinals, and their next obstacle is Qatar, who had an almost miraculous qualification in their last match, defeating Mexico 1-0. This victory secured their spot in the quarterfinals, and they now aim to continue surprising by overcoming Panama and advancing to the semifinals.

Panama vs Qatar: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 8:00 PM

Brazil: 8:00 PM

Canada: 7:00 PM

Croatia: 1:00 AM (July 9)

Denmark: 1:00 AM (July 9)

Germany: 1:00 AM (July 9)

Israel: 2:00 AM (July 9)

Jamaica: 6:00 PM

Mexico: 5:00 PM

Netherlands: 1:00 AM (July 9)

Norway: 1:00 AM (July 9)

Panama: 6:00 PM

Poland: 1:00 AM (July 9)

Portugal: 12:00 AM (July 9)

Qatar: 2:00 AM (July 9)

Serbia: 1:00 AM (July 9)

Spain: 1:00 AM (July 9)

Sweden: 1:00 AM (July 9)

Switzerland: 1:00 AM (July 9)

UK: 12:00 AM

United States: 7:00 PM (ET)

Panama vs Qatar: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

Israel: Sports 3

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean

Mexico: ViX

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1

Panama: ViX, Star+, ESPN North

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Fight, Polsat Sport Extra

Portugal: Sports TV1

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Spain: LaLiga Sports TV

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com, FOX Sports App, ViX, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, Univision NOW, TUDN Radio.