At what cost? That’s a question social media, television networks, and media corporations need to ask themselves when they will allow a talent, pundit, or writer to say anything they want. In a baseless and comical yet sad commentary Roy Keane belittled quite possibly the best goal scorer of the new generation, Erling Haaland.



According to Keane, who throughout his career endeared himself to no one, not even ex- Manchester United teammates, on Sky Sports, Erling Haaland’s “general play (without the ball) is so poor.



“He’s almost like a League Two player – that’s the way I look at him. His general play has to improve. It will do over the next few years. [He’s a] brilliant striker but he has to improve his overall game.”



Guardiola refutes Roy Keane’s comments about Erling Haaland



Someone should inform Keane, soccer is a team sport, because in front of goal, the striker position which Haaland plays, the 23-year-old has no equal, with 236 goals in 288 games, this season for Manchester City, Haaland has 29 goals in 35 games, last season he had 52 goals in 53 games.



Guardiola made short work of Keane’s outlandish claim and stated the facts, “I do not agree with him, absolutely not. (Keane’s) a manager for the second or third league? I don’t think so,” said Guardiola.



“He’s the best striker in the world and he helped us win what we won last season. The reason why we didn’t create many chances [vs Arsenal] was not Erling, it’s that we need more presence in the final third with more people”, Pep stated.