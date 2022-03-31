Paris Saint-Germain and Lorient clash off at Park Des Princes in the 30th round of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it or live stream free in the US.

PSG vs Lorient: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Matchday 30 of 2021-2022 Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain and Lorient will meet at the Park Des Princes in Paris in Round 30 of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this Frech league soccer match in the US. For example, in the United States, you can watch the match on FuboTV (free trial).

This will be their jubilee 30th Ligue 1 meeting. Interestingly, Paris Saint-Germain are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 15 occasions so far; Girondins de Lorient have grabbed a triumph just eight times to this day, and the remaining six matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game took place on December 22, 2021, when the Red and Blues salvaged a late 1-1 draw away at the Stade du Moustoir in Lorient. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Ligue 1 season.

PSG vs Lorient: Date

The 2021-22 Ligue 1 Round 30 game between Paris Saint-Germain and Lorient will be played on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the Park Des Princes in Paris.

PSG vs Lorient: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch PSG vs Lorient in Ligue 1 2021-22

The game to be played between PSG and Lorient on the 30th round of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. Other options are beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS.