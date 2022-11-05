For the Matchday 14 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1, Lorient will receive Paris Saint-Germain. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial). Here you can check a convenient package of FuboTV for you.
Paris Saint-Germain are the comfortable leaders of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. They are 5 points ahead of their immediate pursuers, Lens. Of course, they want to stay on top (or even increase the gap) and for that they need to win. They come from beating Juventus 2-1 in the UEFA Champions League this week and they want to continue with that good level.
They will not have an easy game as their rivals are one of the best teams in the championship. Lorient have 27 points, which places them in fourth place with the same points as Rennes, although with less goal difference. Of course, they want to get points that allow them to be among the top 3 and thus qualify for the Champions League.
Lorient vs PSG: Kick-Off Time
Lorient will play against PSG for the Matchday 14 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1 this Sunday, November 6 at the Stade Yves Allainmat in Lorient, France.
Argentina: 9:00 AM
Australia: 10:00 PM
Bangladesh: 6:00 PM
Belgium: 1:00 PM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Cameroon: 1:00 PM
Canada: 7:00 AM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 6:00 AM
Croatia: 1:00 PM
Denmark: 1:00 PM
Ecuador: 7:00 AM
Egypt: 2:00 PM
France: 1:00 PM
Germany: 1:00 PM
Ghana: 12:00 PM
India: 5:30 PM
Indonesia: 7:00 PM
Iran: 3:30 PM
Ireland: 12:00 PM
Israel: 2:00 PM
Italy: 1:00 PM
Jamaica: 7:00 AM
Japan: 9:00 PM
Kenya: 3:00 PM
Malaysia: 8:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Morocco: 12:00 PM
Netherlands: 1:00 PM
New Zealand: 12:00 AM (November 7)
Nigeria: 1:00 PM
Norway: 1:00 PM
Poland: 1:00 PM
Portugal: 12:00 PM
Qatar: 3:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 3:00 PM
Senegal: 12:00 PM
Serbia: 1:00 PM
Singapore: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 2:00 PM
South Korea: 9:00 PM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Sweden: 1:00 PM
Switzerland: 1:00 PM
Tanzania: 3:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 8:00 AM
Tunisia: 1:00 PM
Uganda: 3:00 PM
UAE: 4:00 PM
UK: 12:00 PM
United States: 7:00 AM (ET)
Lorient vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 2
Brazil: Star+, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO, ESPN
Canada: beIN Sports Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español
Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN North
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: SportExpressen Play
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN2
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Amazon Prime Video
Germany: DAZN
India: Sports18 HD, Sports18, Voot Select
Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Video, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: BT Sport 4, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
Israel: 5Sport
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Arena
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean
Japan: DAZN
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Tennis
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Norway: direct sports
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P, K-SPORT 1
Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
Sweden: SportExpressen Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport 2, Blue Sport 4, Blue Sport
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 4, BTSport.com
USA: FuboTV (free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS