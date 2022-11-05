Paris Saint-Germain will visit Lorient for the Matchday 14 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Lorient vs PSG: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Ligue 1 in your country

For the Matchday 14 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1, Lorient will receive Paris Saint-Germain. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial). Here you can check a convenient package of FuboTV for you.

Paris Saint-Germain are the comfortable leaders of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. They are 5 points ahead of their immediate pursuers, Lens. Of course, they want to stay on top (or even increase the gap) and for that they need to win. They come from beating Juventus 2-1 in the UEFA Champions League this week and they want to continue with that good level.

They will not have an easy game as their rivals are one of the best teams in the championship. Lorient have 27 points, which places them in fourth place with the same points as Rennes, although with less goal difference. Of course, they want to get points that allow them to be among the top 3 and thus qualify for the Champions League.

Lorient vs PSG: Kick-Off Time

Lorient will play against PSG for the Matchday 14 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1 this Sunday, November 6 at the Stade Yves Allainmat in Lorient, France.

Argentina: 9:00 AM

Australia: 10:00 PM

Bangladesh: 6:00 PM

Belgium: 1:00 PM

Brazil: 9:00 AM

Cameroon: 1:00 PM

Canada: 7:00 AM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 6:00 AM

Croatia: 1:00 PM

Denmark: 1:00 PM

Ecuador: 7:00 AM

Egypt: 2:00 PM

France: 1:00 PM

Germany: 1:00 PM

Ghana: 12:00 PM

India: 5:30 PM

Indonesia: 7:00 PM

Iran: 3:30 PM

Ireland: 12:00 PM

Israel: 2:00 PM

Italy: 1:00 PM

Jamaica: 7:00 AM

Japan: 9:00 PM

Kenya: 3:00 PM

Malaysia: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 6:00 AM

Morocco: 12:00 PM

Netherlands: 1:00 PM

New Zealand: 12:00 AM (November 7)

Nigeria: 1:00 PM

Norway: 1:00 PM

Poland: 1:00 PM

Portugal: 12:00 PM

Qatar: 3:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 3:00 PM

Senegal: 12:00 PM

Serbia: 1:00 PM

Singapore: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 2:00 PM

South Korea: 9:00 PM

Spain: 1:00 PM

Sweden: 1:00 PM

Switzerland: 1:00 PM

Tanzania: 3:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 8:00 AM

Tunisia: 1:00 PM

Uganda: 3:00 PM

UAE: 4:00 PM

UK: 12:00 PM

United States: 7:00 AM (ET)

Lorient vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 2

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO, ESPN

Canada: beIN Sports Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español

Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN North

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: SportExpressen Play

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN2

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Amazon Prime Video

Germany: DAZN

India: Sports18 HD, Sports18, Voot Select

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Video, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: BT Sport 4, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Israel: 5Sport

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Arena

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Tennis

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: direct sports

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P, K-SPORT 1

Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

Sweden: SportExpressen Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport 2, Blue Sport 4, Blue Sport

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 4, BTSport.com

USA: FuboTV (free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS

