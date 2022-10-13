PSG and Marseille will clash off at Parc des Princes in the 11th round of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

PSG vs Marseille: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream Matchday 11 of Ligue 1 2022-23

Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille will face off at Parc des Princes in Paris on Matchday 11 of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this French Ligue 1 soccer match in the US. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

This will be their 86th league meeting. No surprises here as Paris Saint-Germain have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 33 games so far; Olympique Marseille have celebrated a victory 32 times to this day, and the remaining 20 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on April 17, 2022, when the game ended in a surprising 2-1 win for the Parisiens the last term. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 Ligue 1 season.

PSG vs Marseille: Date

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 Round 11 game between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille will be played on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Parc des Princes in Paris.

PSG vs Marseille: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch PSG vs Marseille in Ligue 1 2022-23

The French league match to be played between PSG and Marseille in the 11th round of the Ligue 1 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options for the US include beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.