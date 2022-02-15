PSG and Real Madrid will meet at the Parc de Princes to play one of the most expected clashes of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online this UCL game free in different parts of the world.

PSG will host Real Madrid today at the Parc de Princes to play the first leg of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Undoubtedly, this will be the most expected round of 16 matchup for all soccer fans. Two of the great candidates for the title will face each other, with the added bonus of Lionel Messi returning to face Real Madrid.

Bad news is that Sergio Ramos will not be available for the first leg match, so we will have to wait until March 9 to see if the experienced defender will be fit to return to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the second leg.

PSG vs Real Madrid: Time of the game

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (Wednesday)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (Wendesday)

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

US: 3:00 PM (ET)

Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

Brazil: SBT, Estádio TNT Sports, GUIGO, HBO Max, TNT Brasil, TNT Go

Canada: DAZN

France: Canal+ France, RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct, Free

Germany: Amazon Prime Video

India: SONY TEN 2, JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Ireland: BT Sport 3, Talksport 2 Radio UK, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, RTE 2

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia, Canale 5, Sky Sport Uno, Mediaset Infinity

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Mexico: TNT Sports, TNT Go, HBO Max

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, RTL 7

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

South Africa: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport PSL, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BT Sport 3

US: FuboTV (Free Trial), Paramount+ (Free Trial), Univision, CBS, TUDN App, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDNxtra