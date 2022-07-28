Pumas UNAM will clash against Monterrey for Matchday 6 of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura. Check out all the match information like when, where and how to watch the game in the US.

Pumas UNAM vs Monterrey: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or stream live free 2022 Liga MX Apertura in the US

Pumas UNAM will meet Monterrey, the top team of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura in Mexico City for Matchday 6. Here is all the detailed information about this game including the date, time, TV Channel to watch. This Liga MX Regular season game will available in the United States to watch and stream live free on fuboTV (Free Trial).

Pumas UNAM presented their newest signed player Dani Alves to their fans on Wednesday against Mazatlan. The team managed by Andres Lillini picked up a draw in that game after Alves' first assist on his debut. Thanks to this last-minute goal, Los Universitarios are still unbeaten after 5 games.

On the other side, Monterrey are in great shape. Rayados have a nice streak with four consecutive wins in the 2022 Liga MX Apertura. Also, the team managed by Victor Manuel Vucetich have won twice as the visting team in this year's Mexican league so far.

Pumas UNAM vs Monterrey: Date

Pumas UNAM will play against Monterrey for a Matchday 6 matchup of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). This game will be played at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City.

Pumas UNAM vs Monterrey: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Monterrey in the US

This Matchday 6 matchup between Pumas UNAM and Monterrey will be played on Sunday, July 31,2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). To watch this Liga MX regular season game in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial). Another option available is ViX+.