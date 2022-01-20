Pumas UNAM and Tigres UANL will meet at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario in a match for the third round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this Mexican League game in the US.

Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

Pumas UNAM and Tigres UANL will face each other at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario in one of the most exciting matches for the third round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Check out all the detailed information about this Mexican league game including the date, time, TV Channel and how to live stream it online free. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Universitarios lead the Mexican league standings after the first two games. Pumas started the new season with an outstanding 5-0 win over Toluca at home and then defeated Queretaro 3-1 in Matchday 2.

Meanwhile, Tigres will be looking for their first victory in this 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. They drew 1-1 at Santos Laguna in the opening round and the suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Puebla.

Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL: Date

The game for the third round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament between Pumas UNAM and Tigres UANL will be played on Sunday, January 23, at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario. Last time they met, they drew 0-0.

Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL

The Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL match for the third round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (Free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision.