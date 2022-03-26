Pumas UNAM and Mazatlan clash off on Sunday at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario for the ninth round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Check out how to watch or live stream online this Mexican League game free in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Pumas UNAM and ' will face each other at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City, in the ninth round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura tournament on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 7:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Torneo Clausura soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US. If you want to watch it live from the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will only be their fourth overall meeting. Interestingly, Pumas UNAM are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on one occasion so far; Mazatlan are yet to grab a triumph to this day, and the remaining two matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on September 18, 2021, and it ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Estadio de Mazatlan in Mazatlan in the 2021 Liga MX Apertura. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022 Liga MX Clausura.

Pumas UNAM vs Mazatlan: Match Information

Date: Sunday, March 27, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Olimpico Universitario, Mexico City

Pumas UNAM vs Mazatlan: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Pumas UNAM vs Mazatlan: Storylines

Pumas UNAM have been in disappointing form in the Liga MX Clausura. In their last five fixtures, they have managed two draws and three losses (DDLLL). Meanwhile, Mazatlan have been doing similarly, failing to emerge victorious in the last five fixtures. Thus, they have a draw and four defeats (LLDLL).

The Cougars currently sit in 13th place in Liga MX with 11 points in 10 matches so far. On the other hand, the Gunboats are placed five positions below them, in 18th place of the Liga MX table with seven points won in 10 games in the 2022 Torneo Clausura.

These opponents don't have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to June 15, 2020, and it ended in a disappointing goalless 0-0 draw in the 2020 Liga MX Apertura. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either one of the clubs will grab the three points in Round 9.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Pumas UNAM vs Mazatlan in the U.S.

The 2022 Liga MX Clausura Matchday 9 game between Pumas UNAM and Mazatlan, to be played on Sunday, at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City, will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) in the United States. Other options include TUDN App, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision.

Pumas UNAM vs Mazatlan: Predictions And Odds

