Pumas UNAM and Tijuana clash off at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario in a match for the opening round of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura Tournament. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Pumas UNAM and Tijuana will face each other at the Estadio Olímpico Universitarioin Zapopan, in the opening round of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura tournament. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this Torneo Apertura soccer match in the US. For example, if you are in the United States, tune in to fuboTV.

This will be their 22nd overall meeting. Club Tijuana are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on nine occasions so far; Pumas U.N.A.M have grabbed a triumph seven times to this day, and five matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on February 6, 2022, when the Club Tijuana won 1-0 at home, at the Caliente in Tijuana in the 2022 Liga MX Clausura. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022 Liga MX Apertura.

Pumas UNAM vs Tijuana: Date

The 2022 Liga MX Apertura Matchday 1 game between Pumas UNAM and Tijuana will be played on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City.

Pumas UNAM vs Tijuana: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Pumas UNAM vs Tijuana in Liga MX Torneo Apertura 2022

The game to be played between Pumas UNAM and Tijuana on Matchday 1 of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura, will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Other options are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDNxtra, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision.

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Tijuana anywhere

If you want to watch this 2022 Liga MX Apertura game between Pumas UNAM vs Tijuana but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.